Video: Telangana College Students Find Watchman Sleeping In Rice Pot At Dinner

Picture this: You had a long day. You want to eat dinner and retire. You go to the kitchen, pick your plate, and proceed to take a serving, but wait, the food is infested, not by an insect or fly, but by a man sleeping inside a vessel.
This is not an introduction to a horror movie, but a real-life scene that played out in a Telangana college on Wednesday night.
When students at the Government Polytechnic College hostel arrived at the dining hall for their dinner, they found a man sleeping with his leg inside a vessel of cooked rice. The man has been identified as a temporary watchman.
The students reportedly alerted the food contractor.
The viral video of the incident shows a man lying on a kitchen slab, deep in sleep, with his right leg inside the pot of rice. The man, allegedly drunk, has his right foot resting on the rice.
In a 28-second-long video, the man is seen moving around in sleep and taking out his leg out of the vessel.
P Pravinya, Collectorate and District Magistrate, Sanareddy, ordered the man's removal from duty soon after the video went viral.
