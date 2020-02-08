Telangana Man Fires AK-47 At Neighbour. He Had Stolen It From A Police Station

The accused had stolen the gun from police station in 2016. (Representational image)

A man was arrested in Telangana for allegedly attacking a neighbour with an AK-47 gun over a small dispute.

Fortunately, the man escaped the shot and ran away.

According to police, at first, an argument broke out between the two men - D Sadanandam and Gangaraju following which the former took out the gun and fired at Gangaraju.

The police have arrested Sadanandam from near Koheda village and have also seized the weapon.

The probe officials later found that Sadanandam had stolen AK-47 from Husanand police station in 2016 while visiting it in connection with a case.

A case has been registered against the accused and he has been sent to judicial remand.