Telangana Cop Dies After Being Run Over By Own Patrol Vehicle, Probe Ordered

What was initially reported as a tragic road accident in Telangana's Sangareddy district has triggered an investigation, as questions grow over the suspicious death of a veteran police officer.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Govind Nayak was killed after being run over by his own police patrol vehicle in Manur mandal, sparking local protests and allegations of a departmental cover-up.

The incident occurred on Monday late during a routine patrol in the Narayankhed constituency. Early reports suggest Nayak had stepped out of the vehicle, reportedly to inspect the area or document the scene, when the driver, identified as Home Guard Rama Rao, allegedly moved the vehicle, crushing the officer.

The bizarre nature of the accident, followed by the death of the police officer, has fueled murmuring, with family members flagging inconsistencies in the official narrative and questioning how a trained driver could fail to notice a senior officer in the vehicle's immediate path.

Speaking on the progress of the case, Narayankhed DSP M Ramesh maintained a cautious stance. "The incident is being investigated from all angles," he said. "While initial reports indicate it was accidental, we are not ruling out negligence or any other possibility," the DSP added.

Technical teams have also been deployed to determine if mechanical failure played a role.

Manur Circle Inspector S Prabhakar confirmed that the vehicle has been seized for forensic analysis. "We are examining the braking systems and driver response times. Statements from every personnel present during the shift are being recorded to reconstruct the timeline," Prabhakar added.

The death has also triggered a departmental inquiry parallel to the criminal probe, while family members of the deceased officer are demanding a fair investigation, citing concerns over whether standard safety protocols were ignored.

As the post-mortem results are awaited, the case remains officially classified as a suspicious death with police probing all angles.