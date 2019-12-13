'Brandy Hyderabad': Telangana BJP President Blasts KCR Government

It is a purely incompetent, incapable government, K Laxman said on the KCR adminstration

BJP's state unit President Dr K Laxman on Friday took a dig at the state government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, saying the chief minister has turned the ''Brand Hyderabad'' into ''Brandy Hyderabad''.

"The Brand Hyderabad has turned into ''Brandy Hyderabad''. The one year of the KCR-led government performance was an utter flop show. The State has gone into 3 lakh crore debt, it was a surplus budget state," Mr Laxman said.

"It is a purely incompetent, incapable government. The screenplay, direction everything is done by KCR himself. No Minister or an MLA has any ''say'' in the Government. Chief Minister himself reviews the meeting without the consent of the concerned Minister," the BJP's state unit president said while hitting out at KCR.

"Everything has been given up by this Government. Milk and eggs supply in government schools has not been done for the last 3-4 months. In the last two years, all the applications are pending in schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak. KCR has promised a lot during elections but people are vexed and fed up with this government," he added.