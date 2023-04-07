Telangana BJP Chief's 'Saffron Flag' Promise After Release From Jail

"If you have the guts, investigate the matter with the sitting judge," he said.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, after getting released from jail, said that BJP would hoist the saffron flag in the state after assembly elections this year.

The BJP Telangana chief was released from Karimnagar jail today after he was granted bail in the SSC paper leak case.

Talking to the media persons outside the jail, Mr Sanjay slammed the KCR Government and challenged the state government to investigate the SSC paper leak matter with a sitting judge.

"If you have the guts, investigate the matter with the sitting judge," he said.

Reacting to Bharat Rashtra Samithi's calls for protest against 'Centre's alleged attempts to privatise' Singareni Collieries Mr Sanjay said, "51 per cent share in Singareni belongs to the state, How can the centre with 49 per cent share privatize? BJP will oppose the privatization of Singareni. Singareni has become like an ATM for the KCR family. Knowing that Modi is coming, KCR is conspiring to provoke. All Singareni workers know everything."

He was arrested by police late on Tuesday night from his Karimnagar residence. Later on Thursday, he was granted bail by a magistrate court in the paper leak case.

"The court accepted our request and bail was granted to Bandi Sanjay on sureties worth Rs 20,000. On production of the release order, he will be released from the Karimnagar jail, " Bandi Sanjay's lawyer Shyam Sunder Reddy informed on Thursday.

"However, the court set a condition that he can't leave India without permission," the advocate added.

On Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay and three others were sent to judicial custody until April 19 in the SSC paper leak case.

"Bandi Sanjay and 3 others have been sent to judicial custody till April 19 and will be shifted to Karimnagar jail," advocate Karuna Sagar, another BJP state chief's lawyer, said.

"We will file contempt proceedings against the investigating officer for violating the SC guidelines. We are planning to challenge the order in High Court tomorrow," the lawyer had added.

