Telangana Assembly Speaker Gets 'VIP Milk Bath', Slammed On Twitter

On video, Mr Chary was seen with milk dribbling down his head and neck for a few moments before he raised his hands to stop his supporters at the village in Bhupalpally, his constituency in Telangana.
The "milk bath" is a tradition followed for "VIP treatment" in these parts.
#WATCH Milk poured on Telangana assembly speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary by his followers at an event in Bupalapelli district of Telangana. pic.twitter.com/3O0ynzamoY- ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2018
But the video provoked disapproving comments on social media. Many frowned at what they thought was appalling waste of milk.
Damn.... is it this hard to see the wastage.... Ironic making a fool out of themselves on April Fool's day...- Manisha Palai (@manishapalai) April 1, 2018
"What a wastage of milk! You do realize Telangana has a lot of people who actually don't have money to afford it," posted another person.
What a wastage of milk! You do realize Telangana has a lot of people who actually don't have money to afford it.- Dr. Sugandha (@sugandhakohli) April 1, 2018
"I didn't know that people from my state can come with this. Pouring milk on hero posters on big cinema release is norm here, but this is altogether in different league," said a Twitter user.
