"Wife Kept Eloping, I Stayed Silent": Assam Man Bathes In Milk After Divorce

For Manik Ali, a resident of Assam, it was a day to celebrate. He got the long awaited "freedom" and chose to celebrate it in an unconventional way - by bathing in milk. Manik Ali, a resident of Nalbari district in lower Assam, took a milk bath after being legally separated from his wife.

In a now viral video, Mr Ali can be seen standing outside his house, over a plastic sheet with four buckets of milk. He uses one bucket after another to bathe and celebrate his divorce.

Mr Ali captured the entire celebration on camera and can be heard announcing, "I am free from today." The video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing a range of reactions online.

"She kept eloping with her lover. I stayed silent for the sake of our family's peace," Mr Ali says in the video.

According to locals, his wife had previously eloped at least twice before the couple mutually decided to end their marriage legally.

"My advocate informed me yesterday that the divorce was finalised. So, today I am bathing in milk to celebrate my freedom," he added in the viral video.