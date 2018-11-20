Over 3,500 Nominations Filed For Telangana Assembly Elections

The TRS is going alone in the elections, which were advanced (File)

As many as 3,584 nominations were filed by political parties for Telangana Assembly elections, slated to be held on December 7, a release from the office of Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said Monday.

Telangana caretaker ministers K T Rama Rao and Jagadish Reddy and state Congress Working President Revanth Reddy were among the prominent leaders who filed their nominations Monday, the last day for the process.

PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy's wife Padamavathi also filed her nomination.

Mr Rama Rao, the son of caretaker Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, filed his nomination from Sirsilla constituency in Rajanna Sircilla District.

The Congress fielded K K Mahender Reddy against Mr Rama Rao.

Revanth Reddy filed his papers from Kodangal in Vikarabad district.

The TRS is going alone in the elections, which were advanced after the government chose to dissolve the Assembly ahead of its term. While the Congress has formed a "grand alliance", the BJP is also contesting the polls alone.

The CEO said they accepted all the nominations that were submitted till 3 pm. Officials are expected to make the announcement on the total number nominations later.

Scrutiny of papers is fixed for Tuesday and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 22. The counting of votes would be held on December 11.