14 Women, Child Killed, As Tractor-Trolley Falls In Telangana Canal The tractor driver apparently lost control while avoiding a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. The tractor-trolley fell into the Musi river canal near Laxmapuram village, police said.

Share EMAIL PRINT The tractor driver apparently lost control while avoiding a 2-wheeler (Representational) Hyderabad: Fourteen women and a child were killed while seven others injured when a tractor-trolley fell into a canal in Yadadri district, 70 kilometres away from Hyderabad today, police said.



The tractor driver apparently lost control while avoiding a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. The tractor-trolley fell into the Musi river canal near Laxmapuram village at around 10 AM, they said.



Over 20 people were travelling on the trolley when the accident occurred.



"The deceased include 14 women and a child. At least seven others who were injured in the mishap have been rushed to a nearby hospital," Assistant Commissioner of Police S Ramesh, who is monitoring the rescuing operation, told PTI over phone.



Fourteen women and a child were killed while seven others injured when a tractor-trolley fell into a canal in Yadadri district, 70 kilometres away from Hyderabad today, police said.The tractor driver apparently lost control while avoiding a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. The tractor-trolley fell into the Musi river canal near Laxmapuram village at around 10 AM, they said. Over 20 people were travelling on the trolley when the accident occurred."The deceased include 14 women and a child. At least seven others who were injured in the mishap have been rushed to a nearby hospital," Assistant Commissioner of Police S Ramesh, who is monitoring the rescuing operation, told PTI over phone. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter