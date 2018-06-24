14 Women, Child Killed, As Tractor-Trolley Falls In Telangana Canal

The tractor driver apparently lost control while avoiding a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. The tractor-trolley fell into the Musi river canal near Laxmapuram village at around 10 AM, they said.
CommentsOver 20 people were travelling on the trolley when the accident occurred.
"The deceased include 14 women and a child. At least seven others who were injured in the mishap have been rushed to a nearby hospital," Assistant Commissioner of Police S Ramesh, who is monitoring the rescuing operation, told PTI over phone.