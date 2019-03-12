Poll Body Bans 62 People From Telangana From Contesting Elections

The EC told Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, it has issued an updated list of 62 disqualified persons.

The Election Commission (EC) has banned 62 people from Telangana from contesting elections due to reasons like non-filing statement of accounts in earlier elections.

The EC, in a communication to the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, said it has issued an updated list of 62 disqualified persons, of which 45 contested for the Telangana assembly and 17 for the Lok Sabha, under section 10A of The representation of The people Act, 1951.

As part of the implementation of model code of contact for the coming general elections, a total of 4,098 wall writings, 29,526 posters, 975 cutouts, 11,485 banners, 3498 flags belonging to various parties and other materials from across the state have been removed, it said.

Police here had earlier in the day seized Rs 90 lakh unaccounted cash during their searches.