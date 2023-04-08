PM Flags Off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Train, Travel Time Down By 3.5 Hours

The Secundrabad-Trupati Vande Bharat train will reduce the travel time by nearly 3.5 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train in Hyderabad.

PM Modi, who arrived in the city, flagged off the service from Hyderabad's Secunderabad Railway station.

He boarded the stationary train at the railway station and interacted with school children.

The train will reduce the travel time between Secunderabad in Telangana and Tirupati in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, by almost three-and-a-half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrims.

On January 15, PM Modi had virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, which was the first such service connecting the two Telugu-speaking states.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy were among those who were present.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)