Parents Sell Newborn For Rs 1 Lakh In Telangana Village

A disturbing case of an alleged illegal sale of a newborn baby has surfaced in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district, prompting swift action by the police and child welfare authorities.

The infant, who was allegedly sold by his biological parents for Rs 1 lakh, has been rescued and placed under official protection while an investigation continues.

The incident took place in Telugugudem village under the Mahabubnagar Rural Mandal.

According to officials, the couple, Kesavulu and Neelamma, are daily wage labourers and already have three children, one daughter and two sons.

On June 16, Neelamma delivered a healthy baby boy at the Government General Hospital in Mahabubnagar.

The alleged crime remained unnoticed until July 13, when Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers visited the family's residence to administer routine immunisation to the newborn. When they found the infant missing, they questioned the parents about the child's whereabouts. The couple reportedly claimed that the baby had died shortly after birth.

Their explanation raised suspicion among health workers, who alerted the village sarpanch and local officials.

Following the complaint, Mahabubnagar Rural Police, along with Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officials, visited the village and brought the parents in for questioning.

During sustained interrogation, the couple allegedly admitted that they had sold their newborn son for Rs 1 lakh. According to the preliminary investigation, the transaction was arranged through a middleman, and the infant was handed over to a family from Monimoksham village in Hanwada mandal.

Police are investigating whether the buyers were aware that the transfer was illegal and whether a larger child trafficking network was involved.

Acting quickly on the information gathered, police and child welfare officials traced the infant, rescued him safely, and ensured he received medical attention.

Authorities said the child is in good health and has been placed under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) until further legal proceedings determine his future.

Mahabubnagar Rural Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar said that a criminal case has been registered against those involved, and investigators are questioning the alleged middleman, the prospective adoptive family and other persons connected to the transaction.

Officials are also examining whether financial distress, illegal adoption practices or organised trafficking played a role in the incident.