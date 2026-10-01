'Neglected By Sons', Couple Found Dead In Well In Telangana

An elderly couple was found dead in an agricultural well at a village in Telangana's Sangareddy district in a suspected suicide case that has prompted a police investigation.

They were identified in reports as Munge Narsa Reddy (80) and his wife, Anjamma (70).

The elderly couple allegedly died by suicide on 29 September, and their bodies were recovered on the 30th, after reportedly facing prolonged neglect and lack of support from their sons.

Police are investigating whether the alleged family dispute and the couple's reported distress were connected to their deaths.

According to police and local sources, the couple had previously approached Narayankhed police with a complaint alleging that their three sons were not providing them adequate care. The couple had been facing difficulties in meeting their basic needs.

Narsa Reddy had distributed about 20 acres of agricultural land and their house among his three sons, allegedly expecting them to support the couple in their old age. He had also approached authorities seeking the return or re-registration of part of the land to help meet their living expenses.

Police recovered the couple's bodies from the well with the assistance of residents and shifted them to a government hospital for postmortem examination.

Authorities have registered a case and begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

While the incident is being treated as a suspected suicide, police are expected to establish the exact sequence of events and determine whether any other factors were involved.