4 Karnataka Villagers Missing As Raft Capsizes In River In Telangana

Rescue operations are on to find the four missing villagers (Representational)

Thirteen people from Karnataka went missing in Telangana after their raft capsized due to heavy rains on Monday. Nine of them were rescued while four are still missing.

They were from Pedda Kurmam village in Karnataka and were on their way to Pasupula village in Narayanpet district of Telangana.

Out of the 13 people who fell off the raft, nine of them namely Putti Anjilappa, Dalapati, Nagappa, Buddha, Thimmanna, Nagesh, Mohan, Vishnu and Anjilamma were rescued by the local fisherman and they were taken to their village with the help of Narayanpet RDO and other officials.

The other four, namely Sumalata (9 years), Roja (24 years), Chinnakka (35 years) and Narsamma (28 years), are still missing. The rescue operation has started on the orders of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The rescue operation was started by Srinivas Goud, with the help of Collector, Raichur District, Karnataka.

The District Collector, SP, RDO and all the higher authorities were working to rescue the other four missing persons with the help of NDRF.