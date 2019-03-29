'Surgical Strikes Happened 11 Times Under UPA': KCR Jabs PM Modi

Lok Sabha elections 2019: K Chandrasekhar Rao said PM Modi was spreading "lies" against TRS

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of surgical strikes, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said such "strategic attacks" are never disclosed and claimed that 11 similar strikes were made during the UPA-I regime when he was a union minister.

Addressing an election rally in Nalgonda district hours after the Prime Minister launched the BJP's campaign in the state, he alleged PM Modi was spreading "lies" against the TRS government for the sake of votes and political gains.

"...Surgical strikes happened eleven times when I was in the union cabinet. They are strategic attacks which are never disclosed. They do it, we do it," said Mr Rao, who was a member of the UPA cabinet till 2006 when he resigned from it over the issue of separate statehood for Telangana.

"Chaiwala is gone and chowkidar has come. The country should tread a new path to get rid of all problems. These inept people cannot relieve the country of the problems," Mr Rao said.

Earlier, PM Modi in his address at the rally said the TRS-led government in Telangana was not extending the PMJAY health insurance scheme for the poor in the state.

