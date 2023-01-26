KCR Skips Republic Day Celebrations At Raj Bhavan In Hyderabad

KCR skipped the Republic Day function at Raj Bhavan. (File)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday skipped the Republic Day celebrations held at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, where Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hoisted the national flag. The flag hoisting was followed by the national anthem.

The Telangana Governor also felicitated Golden Globes award-winning and Oscars-nominated 'Naatu Naatu' song's composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose at the Republic Day function in Hyderabad.

Mr Keeravani is also among the recipients of Padma awardees. He was honoured with Padma Shri -- the fourth highest civilian honour in India -- on Wednesday ahead of the 74th Republic Day.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu will hoist the national flag on Kartavya Path in the national capital today to mark Republic Day.

Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade.

The week-long celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To mark the occasion, a one-of-a-kind Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival 'Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka' was organised in New Delhi on January 23 and 24. The events will culminate on January 30, observed as Martyrs' Day.

The Republic Day parade, which will begin at around 10:30 am, will be a unique mix of the country's military prowess and cultural diversity, depicting the country's growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti and emergence of a 'New India'.

The parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

According to tradition, the national flag will be hoisted followed by the National Anthem with a 21-gun salute. Among the many firsts, the 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns. It replaces the vintage 25 pounder gun, reflecting upon the growing 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence. Four Mi-17 1V/V5 helicopters of 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)