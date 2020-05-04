Migrants In Telangana Walk Back Home, Industries Say Stay

Telangana: The lockdown has been extended till May 17.

Despite the centre's assurance of travel arrangements, hundreds of migrant workers in Telangana have been trying to trek back to their home states in the absence of the state government-issued passes. Many say they have not been paid for months. Their employers, however, wish they stayed as industries are resuming work after weeks of shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Migrant labourers Jogesh Ram and Sanjay Pradhan say they have no choice but to walk towards their home state, Jharkhand, as they have no money left for sustenance.

"They have not given wages for three months. I have been here for six months. All my money in the bank is over. What should I do? I just decided I must reach home,'' Mr Pradhan told NDTV.

Over the last six months, several migrants, stranded in the state without jobs and essentials, have burnt through their savings.

After the centre permitted some economic activities, many industries have resumed. Some workers say they have been asked to join back, but they want to return to their native places.

"Yesterday they asked us to come and resume work. I want to go home. Then they threw us out, saying if you don't work, you can go out. I am heartbroken, I don't want to work here anymore," he added.

Some migrants couldn't go back to their home states to even attend funerals of their family members.

"My mother passed away. I did not do the last rites. But I should go home at least to do the rituals,'' a labourer told NDTV.

The Telangana government says migrants, pilgrims or students stranded in the state can register online for passes. But this system helps those who have their own vehicles. Migrant workers depend on trains and buses organised by the state government.

"Why should they go home? Now the industrial activity, construction will start. They need to be told they cannot come back. If they go now, they will not have any work or earnings,'' an industrialist who employs labourers told NDTV.

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao admits migrants are very important for the state's economy. "They are a critical part of our economy. We need to convince them to stay, reassure them that they will be taken care of and also that they can go home, if and when they wish. That reassurance is needed," he said.