BJP Telangana Chief Detained On Way To Meet Protesting Farmers

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao was stopped by police at Jadcherla while he was on his way to the Priyadarshini Jurala Project to meet farmers protesting over the release of irrigation water.

According to the BJP, police prevented Rao from proceeding towards Jurala and took him into custody.

The party condemned the detention, saying its state president was travelling to express solidarity with farmers and understand their concerns.

Meanwhile, Mahbubnagar BJP MP D.K. Aruna condemned the alleged house arrests of BJP leaders in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar region, including Gadwal district BJP president Ramanjaneyulu and other local leaders.

Aruna demanded the immediate release of irrigation water to the Jurala ayacut, stating that standing crops are facing water shortages. She also criticised the government for detaining leaders supporting the farmers' agitation.

The BJP said it would continue to support the farmers and demanded that the government address the irrigation-water issue instead of restricting peaceful protests.

The Jurala issue has intensified over the past few days, with farmers and opposition leaders staging protests and police stopping several groups from reaching the project.

The BRS working president also visited the project on September 19th in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar region and raised concerns over irrigation and power issues affecting farmers. He subsequently demanded that water be released from Jurala to protect standing crops.