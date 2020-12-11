Tamil TV Actor Chitra's Mother Says Husband Killed Her, Wants Probe

Chitra, 29, was found dead at a hotel outside Chennai on Wednesday morning.

Tamil TV Actor Chitra's Mother Says Husband Killed Her, Wants Probe

Chitra was part of an ongoing popular television serial called "Pandian Stores" on Vijay TV.

Chennai:

Tamil TV star Chitra's husband is being questioned by the police in Chennai for the second day, sources said on Friday, as the actor's mother accused him of beating her daughter to death.

Police sources, however, said that based on the post-mortem report, the actor had died by suicide and financial issues have emerged as a possible reason.

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Commissioner of Police, said, "We are investigating the cause."

The family is yet to file a fresh complaint in the case with their charges against Chitra's husband.

"The mother's allegation appears to only be an outburst," an officer said, requesting not to be named.

Chitra, 29, was found dead at a hotel outside Chennai on Wednesday morning.

The actor got married recently and was with her husband at the hotel near the Tamil Nadu capital.

Newsbeep

According to reports, Chitra had checked into the hotel late Tuesday night after returning from a shoot.

A senior police officer had told NDTV, "She had registered her marriage only recently. We suspect finance issues. We have not recovered any suicide note. The post-mortem is over."

A probe by the Revenue Divisional Officer was also ordered.

Chitra was part of an ongoing popular television serial called "Pandian Stores" on Vijay TV. She has starred in several advertisements and has been an anchor in various shows.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health1860-2662-345 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Comments
ChitraTamil NaduSuicide

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india