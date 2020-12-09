Tamil TV Actor Chitra Found Dead In Hotel Room

VJ Chithra: Chitra was part of on ongoing popular television serial called "Pandian Stores".

A popular Tamil television actor, Chithra, was found dead in a hotel outside Chennai this morning. The police suspect she died by suicide.

While the police have begun a probe, they also suspect financial issues.

The actor got married recently and was with her husband at the hotel near the Tamil Nadu capital.

According to reports, Chithra had checked into the hotel late last night after returning from a shoot.

A senior police officer told NDTV, "She had registered her marriage only recently. We suspect finance issues. We have not recovered any suicide note. The post-mortem is over."

Chitra was part of on ongoing popular television serial called "Pandian Stores" on Vijay TV.

A probe by the Revenue Divisional Officer has also been ordered.