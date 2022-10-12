Tamil Nadu Woman Arrested For Marrying 17-Year-Old College Junior: Police

The accused woman has been charged under the POCSO Act. (Representational)

A 20-year-old college student has been arrested for allegedly marrying her junior, a minor, in Salem district of Tamil Nadu, the police said today. The boy, 17, went missing in April and was found to be living with the senior student.

The cops traced the boy after his parents filed a petition for him to be brought to court. The young woman is pregnant, said the police, adding that she has been charged under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"A court has sent her to the judicial custody," said Najmul Hoda, Commissioner of Police, Salem City.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody for marrying a 16-year-old girl in Cuddalore district of the state.

His detention came after a video of him putting a mangalsutra (necklace worn by married women) on the girl at a bus stand went viral. Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and sent the boy to an observation home.

"The boy allegedly had sexual relations with the girl. She will undergo medical examination," said police.

The police have arrested another man under the SC/ST Act for allegedly uploading the video on social media.