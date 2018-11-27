Tamil Nadu Police Bans Use Of Mobiles By Officials Below Sub-Inspector

Tamil Nadu police has told junior officials not to use mobile phones while on duty (Representational)

The Tamil Nadu police has banned officials below the rank of a sub-inspector from using mobile phones while on work, saying it "distracts" them from discharging official duties.

A recent circular issued by the office of Director General of Police (DGP) TK Rajendiran, particularly pointed out the men in uniform using the mobiles to surf the social media.

"It is noticed that police personnel deployed on important security duties, frequently use phones for WhatsApp etc, and this distracts them from discharging official duties, particularly at sensitive and critical times," it said.

Henceforth, only officials above the rank of sub-inspector can use mobile phones while on duty even as it is "used only for official purpose," while on important duty, it said.

"Hence, cell phones should not be used by other ranks during important duties such as Law and Order, VVIP duty, temple and festival duty," it added.

The circular further said the unit officers may decide on the time and specific places where the restriction would be in place and directed them to ensure that the instructions were communicated down the line by way of a circular, besides reading them out during the daily roll-call.

