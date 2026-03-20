Tamil Nadu Man Wanted A Scenic Selfie, But Slipped And Fell 100 Feet Down

A selfie in the Nilgiris turned life-threatening for a man as he slipped and fell 100 feet down into a valley in Tamil Nadu. The man, identified as Sivagurunathan from Chengalpattu district, was rescued after an overnight operation involving fire service and military personnel.

Sivagurunathan plunged more than 100 feet into a steep valley at the Needle Rock View Point (Oosimalai) on Thursday while sightseeing. The area, known for its panoramic views.

According to officials, there was a delay in locating Sivagurunathan due to reduced visibility and tough terrain. Once he was traced, rescue teams managed to reach him and administer first aid. However, bringing him back up proved difficult due to the depth of the valley and the rocky landscape.

With local efforts proving insufficient, authorities sought assistance from the military cantonment in Wellington. Personnel from the armed forces joined hands with the fire and rescue services, deploying specialised equipment and ropes to carry out the mission.

Teams worked relentlessly through the night under challenging conditions, including poor lighting and uneven terrain. "It took long hours through the night and only early this morning he was rescued using ropes," a police officer told NDTV.

The man was finally pulled to safety in the early hours of Friday and shifted for medical evaluation. Officials said he is stable but under observation.

The incident has once again raised concerns about tourist safety and reckless behaviour at high-risk viewpoints in hill stations. Authorities have urged visitors to exercise caution and avoid venturing too close to cliff edges while taking photographs.