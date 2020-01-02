'AIADMK Conspiring To Stop DMK': MK Stalin On Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls

DMK chief MK Stalin has alleged irregularities in counting for local body elections in Tamil Nadu (File)

DMK chief MK Stalin slammed the ruling AIADMK today, alleging that the ruling party was "conspiring" to stop his party's victory in local body elections in Tamil Nadu. Mr Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in the state, pointed to Salem where he said results have not been announced even after counting is over. Results have only been announced in seats AIADMK won, he alleged. "In other places DMK officials were sent away and countingd was done only with their (AIADMK) people," he said, adding that in another counting centre 3 ballot boxes were missing.

MK Stalin met the State Election Commissioner in state capital Chennai and said he had been assured of action. Mr Stalin also said the DMK would stage protests if authorities failed to act on the complaint.

"Ruling AIADMK is conspiring to stop DMK's victory. Results in Salem (which is also the Assembly seat of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy) where DMK leads not announced even after counting is over. We are moving the courts," he said, adding, "We will decide whether to sit here on protest or hold a statewide agitation".

The DMK swept the state in Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year; the party won 37 of 38 seats leaving only one for the AIADMK, which had allied with the BJP. The AIADMK gained a measure of revenge in October by winning by-polls for two Assembly seats, both previously held by the DMK.

These elections are being seen as a precursor for full Assembly polls expected to be held next year.

Elections - for local rural bodies only - are being held for 91,975 posts; these include for Gram Panchayat ward members, Gram Panchayat President, Panchayat Union ward members and District Panchayat Union ward members. More than 2.3 lakh candidates contested the election that was held across two phases - December 27 and 30.

According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) the first phase saw polling of 76.19 per cent, and the second phase saw 77.73 per cent.

With input from ANI