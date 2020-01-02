Tamil Nadu Local Body Election: All FAQs On Panchayat Election Answered

Local Body Election Tamil Nadu 2019: This year, 4 colours of ballot papers were used.

Votes are being counted for Tamil Nadu local body election. The elections took place in two phases on December 27 and 30. Tight security has been deployed at the 315 counting centres across the state. The elections for the rural local bodies took place in 27 districts and nine newly-carved ones were left out in line with the Supreme Court's order. This year, four different colours of ballot papers were used instead of the electronic voting machines (EVM). Before counting the votes the ballot papers were being segregated based on their colours.The TN local body election results are expected by January 4.

Know FAQs related to Tamil Nadu Local Body Election:

When did Tamil Nadu Panchayat Election took place?

The local body elections in Tamil Nadu took place in two phases - on December 27 and 30.

Which are the main contesting parties in the local body polls in Tamil Nadu?

The main parties are alliance of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or DMK and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or AIADMK.

The AIADMK alliance include: AIADMK, BJP, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam or DMDK, Pattali Makkal Katchi or PMK, Thyaga Marumalarchi Kazhagam or TMK.

The DMK alliance include: DMK, Congress, CPM, CPI, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or MDMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi or VCK, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi or KMDK.

What will Tamil Nadu Panchayat Election decide?

The local body election in Tamil Nadu will elect 655 district ward panchayat members, 6,471 panchayat union ward members, 12,524 village panchayat presidents, and 99,324 village panchayat ward members.

How many percentage of people voted for the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Election?

According to Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC), the first phase saw polling of 76.19 per cent, and the second phase saw 77.73 per cent.

How many people contested for Tamil Nadu Local Body Election?

Over 2.31 lakh contested the polls for 91,975 posts. The posts include: Gram Panchayat Ward member, Gram Panchayat President, Panchayat Union ward member and District Panchayat Union Ward member posts.