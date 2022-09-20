Tamil Nadu Lawyer Attacks Woman Public Prosecutor, Daughter, Arrested: Cops

The accused was arrested early today and remanded, police said. (Representational)

A lawyer was arrested on Tuesday on charges of attempting to murder a law student and her mother, a special public prosecutor in Mahila Court in Tirupur, police said.

Lawyer Abdul Rahman (25) is said to be in love with Amurnish (20), a first-year student of Salem Law College, who hails from Tirupur. But, she rejected him.

As the lawyer had stalked her, she lodged a complaint with police in Salem last month, leading to the arrest of Abdul Rahman, who was sent to the judicial custody, police said.

After obtaining bail, Abdul Rahman, who is working as an assistant to a senior lawyer, went to the house of public prosecutor Jameela's house on Sunday and attacked both the mother and daughter with a sickle and fled.

The mother and daughter were admitted to a hospital in the city.

Abdul Rahman was arrested early today and remanded, police said and registered cases under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 294 (b), 307 and 447.

