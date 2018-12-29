DMK Files Complaint Against Fake Twitter Account In MK Stalin's Name

DMK has sought legal action against those who created a fake Twitter account in MK Stalin's name (File)

The DMK Friday lodged a police complaint seeking action against those behind a fake Twitter account in the name of its chief MK Stalin and for posting objectionable comments aimed at defaming him.

The fake account, similar to the genuine handle of Mr Stalin, is sharing malicious content to bring disrepute and defame him among Hindus, the party said in its complaint.

The main opposition party's organising secretary RS Bharathi provided screen-shots of the fake account in the complaint made to the city Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan.

The screen-shots - like the one which claimed that temple worshippers need not vote for DMK- were aimed at bringing a sense of disaffection against his party chief among Hindus, Mr Bharathi said in the complaint.

Affirming that the DMK stood by values like equality and secularism, Mr Bharathi alleged that the objectionable content also defamed the party and was equal to provoking communal violence.

The DMK leader has sought appropriate legal action against those behind the fake account.