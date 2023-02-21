Tamil Nadu BJP On Hunger Strike Over Soldier's Killing By DMK Leader

Prabhu, an Army soldier died after thrashed by a DMK functionary and his accomplices.

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP began a hunger strike here on Tuesday to condemn the DMK regime for the recent killing of a jawan allegedly by a ruling party office-bearer.

The hunger strike, which is now on, is to seek justice for the killing of 29-year old Lance Naik Prabhu and for the attack on the residence of the party's Scheduled Castes wing chief 'Tada' Periyasamy, the BJP said.

Office-bearers of the party, addressing party workers condemned the ruling DMK regime for the killing of the soldier and for the attack on party leader Periyasamy.

In the evening, K Annamalai, State president of the party would lead a candle light rally from Omandurar government hospital point on arterial Anna Salai and it would culminate at the War memorial near the Marina beach, a distance of about 2 km.

On February 8, an altercation ensued between Prabhakaran and his brother Prabhu with the DMK functionary Chinnaswamy at Velampatti in Pochampally (Krishnagiri district) over washing clothes near the town panchayat's water tank.

Later, on the same day, Prabhakaran and his brother were attacked allegedly by Chinnaswamy and his supporters.

