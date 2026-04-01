"BJP Has No Heart To Offer Tamil Nadu:" MK Stalin Kicks Off DMK Campaign

Launching the DMK campaign from Tiruvarur, the hometown of his father M Karunanidhi, Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led NDA, alleging it is attempting to "scuttle Tamil Nadu's development."

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on April 23, to elect all 234 members, with counting of votes set for May 4.

Framing the election as a larger political battle, Stalin reiterated that the upcoming Assembly polls were "a fight between Tamil Nadu and the Delhi-led NDA," accusing the BJP of weakening the state through its alliance politics.

"The NDA's objective is to destroy the development brought about by the Dravidian model," he said, adding that the BJP had "bought over" the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam as it lacked the strength to take on the DMK independently.

In a sharp personal attack, Stalin alleged that AIADMK Chief Edappadi K Palaniswami had become a "BJP branch secretary," claiming the party had been reduced to a "slave alliance" under pressure from the Centre.

Campaign Begins from DMK Bastion

Choosing Tiruvarur - long considered a DMK stronghold - Stalin introduced four candidates, including Industries Minister TRB Rajaa from Mannargudi, and sought votes highlighting his government's record. He listed welfare schemes and infrastructure initiatives implemented in the region, prominently citing the monthly Rs 1,000 assistance for women.

He also accused the Centre of attempting to obstruct the scheme, claiming his government pre-emptively disbursed Rs 5,000, including a special Rs 2,000 summer allowance, to beneficiaries.

Centre Accused of Withholding Key Projects

Targeting the BJP-led Centre, Stalin flagged delays and denials in major projects, including the long-pending AIIMS in Madurai, lack of approval for metro rail projects in Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Coimbatore, and reduced funding for school education due to Tamil Nadu's opposition to the three-language policy.

"The BJP has no heart even to offer something to Tamil Nadu, even for namesake," he said.

"Superstar Manifesto" and Big Promises

Pitching the DMK manifesto as a "superstar manifesto," Stalin unveiled a slew of welfare promises aimed at key voter groups, especially women, farmers, and students.

The headline promise is an Rs 8,000 coupon scheme for women to purchase home appliances of their choice - from washing machines and refrigerators to mixers and microwaves. He also promised to double the monthly assistance for women to Rs 2,000.

Multi-Cornered Contest in Tamil Nadu

The political battle in Tamil Nadu is shaping into a multi-cornered contest. The DMK, backed by a strong alliance that has won three successive elections, is aiming for a second consecutive term and hopes to return to power for a seventh time.

The AIADMK, weakened after the death of J Jayalalithaa and three straight electoral defeats, is attempting a comeback. Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is banking on star power, while Seeman's NTK and other alliances involving VK Sasikala and S Ramadoss are also in the fray.