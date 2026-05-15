Tamil Nadu Man Murders Grandparents, Sets Bodies On Fire, Arrested

A 32-year-man was arrested in Tamil Nadu's Truvarur district on Friday after he allegedly murdered his grandparents and set their bodies on fire inside their home near Mannargudi.

The accused, who has been identified as Ayyappan, is an engineering graduate. A resident of Karakottai village in Tamil Nadu, he had been struggling to get a job for several years. He lived with his mother and grandparents - 80-year-old Pichamuthu and 75-year-old Chandra - while his father works abroad.

According to police sources, Ayappan had been battling depression due to his unemployment. On Friday morning, he attacked the elderly couple with an iron rod while they were sleeping in their home. Ayappan later poured fuel on their bodies and set them on fire, officials said.

By the time neighbours and officials reached the venue, both victims had died due to severe burn injuries.

A team of police personnel from Vuduvur rushed to the spot upon receiving information. The bodies of the victims were later sent to the Mannargudi Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

While initial probe suggests depression as a likely cause, police also suspect an ongoing property dispute between Ayyappan and his grandparents.

Based on a complaint filed by Ayyappan's mother, police have registered a case and subsequently arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Ansu Davey)