Smuggler Veerappan's Daughter Vidya Rani Joins BJP

Smuggler Veerappan was killed on October 18, 2004. (File)

Vidya Rani, daughter of dead sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday at an event organised in Krishnagiri.

Party general secretary Muralidhar Rao and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan were present at the event.

"I want to work for the poor and underprivileged irrespective of their caste and religion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schemes are for the people and I want to take them to the people," said Vidya Rani.

Besides Vidya Rani, the event saw as many as 1000 members from other political parties join the BJP.