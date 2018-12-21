Rajinikanth To Launch Television Channel Soon

Rajinikanth's party convener has initiated the process of registering the trademarks for the channel

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to launch a television channel soon.

In a bid to set up the television channel, Rajinikanth-led Rajini Makkal Mandram party's convenor VM Sudhakaran has initiated the process of registering the trademarks for the same.

Mr Sudhakaran has requested registering of trademarks in the name of 'Superstar TV', 'Rajini TV' and 'Thalaivar TV', all attributing to Rajinikanth. Mr Sudhakaran had submitted an application for the trademark to the commerce ministry on November 9.

The actor-turned-politician had announced his entry into politics in December last year.