Paramilitary Force Personnel Shoots Self With Service Rifle In Tamil Nadu

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself at the CRPF central training college in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The dead was identified as Jagan, 32, a native of Perumalkulam in Thoothukudi district.

Jagan was facing family problems after he married for the second time while his divorce case with his first wife was midway, according to the police.

According to the police, he shot himself using an INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle and died on the spot.

Two bullets pierced his neck and exited his head, they added.

Soon after the incident, Periyanayakanpalayam DSP Namachivayam and Tudiyalur Inspector Rathinakumar rushed to investigate the matter.

The body was seized by the police and sent to Coimbatore Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Moreover, the police seized the rifle and also registered a case under relevant sections.

Further investigation is underway.

