Missing Lion At Tamil Nadu Zoo Returns To Shelter After 3 Days In Safari Zone

After three days of anxious monitoring, Sheryaar, a young lion at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai's Vandalur, safely returned to his night shelter on his own at 4:30 pm on Monday, zoo authorities confirmed.

Sheryaar, aged five, had been brought from Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru in 2023 through an animal exchange programme and had been released into the zoo's lion safari on October 3 as part of his routine familiarisation exercise. However, he did not return to the night shelter that evening, prompting the zoo management to launch extensive monitoring and safety measures.

According to the zoo's latest press release, five dedicated search teams - supported by veterinarians, biologists, and animal caretakers - were deployed across the 50-acre safari zone. The teams used thermal and visual drones, along with more than ten camera traps, to track the lion's movement. Food and water were also placed at several points within the safari area to ensure his well-being.

In a reassuring sign, the sixteen-second video released by the zoo shows Sheryaar sprinting back towards the shelter, drawing relief and excitement among the staff who had been monitoring his safety for nearly 72 hours.

Zoo officials confirmed that Sheryaar remained within the secure boundaries of the safari enclosure throughout, displaying what experts described as normal exploratory behaviour for a young male lion adjusting to new surroundings.

"We are pleased to inform you that Sheryaar safely returned to the safari night shelter on his own. Such exploratory behaviour is considered normal, as young lions adapt to their environment before settling into routine," said the zoo director.

Senior officials, including the PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden, had earlier inspected the safari area and reviewed the safety measures in place.

This development comes just days after the zoo cancelled its "Wild Trail Run" event, which had been scheduled for October 5 as part of Wildlife Week celebrations, citing administrative reasons.