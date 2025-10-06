Missing Lion At Tamil Nadu Zoo Found In Safari Zone After Overnight Panic

A young male lion named Sheryaar at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai's Vandalur caused concern after it failed to return to its shelter on October 3, prompting an overnight search by zoo staff and forest officials.

According to a press release issued by the zoo, Sheryaar, aged five, had been brought from the Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru in 2023 through an animal exchange programme and is regularly released into the lion safari area for acclimatisation. On Friday, however, he did not return to his night shelter as usual.

Zoo officials said search teams were immediately deployed, and Sheryaar was sighted on October 4 inside the safari zone, confirming that he remained within the secured 50-acre enclosure. "The lion's pugmarks and rake marks have been observed, indicating he is exploring his environment - normal and expected behaviour for a young lion," the statement said.

To ensure his safety, five dedicated teams have been formed to monitor the safari area, which is secured by both a boundary wall and chain-link mesh fencing. Officials are also using thermal imaging drones at night, regular drones during the day, and ten camera traps to track his movement.

Senior officials, including the PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden, inspected the safari zone and reviewed the arrangements on Sunday, instructing teams to capture documentary photo and video evidence of the lion.

The zoo added that similar instances have occurred earlier, with young lions typically returning to their shelters within two to three days.

This development comes just days after the zoo cancelled its "Wild Trail Run" event, which had been scheduled for October 5 as part of Wildlife Week celebrations, citing administrative reasons.