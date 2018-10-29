Lion Air Plane Crashes Minutes After Take-Off From Jakarta: Live Updates

According to airport authorities, the plane, Lion Air Flight JT610 took off around 6:20 am and lost contact with the air-traffic controller at 6:33 am, 13 minutes after taking off

World | | Updated: October 29, 2018 09:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Lion Air Plane Crashes Minutes After Take-Off From Jakarta: Live Updates

The Lion Air passenger plane lost contact with air traffic control 13 minutes after take-off.

Jakarta: 

Indonesia's search and rescue agency said on Monday a Lion Air passenger flight from Jakarta, the capital, to the city of Pangkal Pinang off the island of Sumatra, had crashed into the sea. "It has been confirmed that it has crashed," Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for the agency, said by text message, when asked about the fate of the Lion Air plane. It was not immediately clear how many were on board.

Lion Air Flight JT610 took off around 6:20 am and was due to have landed in the capital of the Bangka-Belitung tin mining hub at 7:20 am, the flight tracking service showed. The plane, a Boeing 737 Max 8 model, lost contact with the air-traffic controller at 6:33 am, 13 minutes after taking off, the airport authorities said.

 

Here are the updates on the Lion Air plane crash:


Oct 29, 2018
09:17 (IST)
Relatives of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed into the sea, cry at Depati Amir airport in Pangkal Pinang

Oct 29, 2018
09:09 (IST)
Indonesia energy firm Pertamina official says debris, including plane seats, found near its offshore facility in Java sea. Indonesia transport ministry official says crashed Lion Air flight was carrying 188 people, including crew, reports Reuters




Oct 29, 2018
08:41 (IST)
Indonesia transport ministry official says crashed Lion Air flight was carrying 188 people, including crew, reports news agency Reuters.
No more content
Comments

Trending

Indonesian Lion AirIndonesian passenger plane missingplane missing

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusIndia vs West Indies

................................ Advertisement ................................