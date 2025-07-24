Russian Plane With 50 On Board Crashes, Rescuers Find Debris On Fire

Russian plane, which reportedly went missing, has crashed with about 50 people on board. The fuselage was reportedly found to be on fire. Debris has been found in Amur region. More details are awaited.

The local emergencies ministry said the plane, operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara, dropped off radar screens while approaching its destination of Tynda, a town in the Amur region bordering China.

Regional governor Vasily Orlov said that according to preliminary data, there were 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on board.

The emergencies ministry put the number of people on board somewhat lower, at around 40.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)