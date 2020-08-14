'Many Will Leave DMK,' Claims Sacked Party MLA Ku Ka Selvam

Ku Ka Selvam alleged several in the DMK were "dissatisfied."

Sacked DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam on Friday claimed that many seniors in the DMK are in touch with him and that they will come out of that Dravidian party one after the other.

The DMK had expelled Selvam, the party's Thousand Lights Assembly segment in the city, on Thursday from the primary membership of the party after he virtually embraced the BJP.

Blaming DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi, son of party president M K Stalin, for the situation he is in now, Mr Selvam said his removal from the DMK was "unfair" and "murder of democracy."

"In a way I am happy that I have been removed from DMK as the party is being controlled by a single-family. The DMK had gone into the control of Udhayanidhi," the legislator told reporters.

Mr Selvam had earlier met BJP national president J P Nadda, following which he was issued a show cause notice for alleged anti-party activities, before being expelled on Thursday.

Mr Selvam had also heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On Friday, he alleged several in the DMK were "dissatisfied."

"Many seniors in the party are in touch with me and they will come out one after the other," Mr Selvam said but declined to name them.

Contending that he has not joined any party and that he would function as an unattached member in the Tamil Nadu assembly, the MLA said a decision to whom he would support in the state assembly will be taken later.

Asked if he would contest again, Mr Selvam replied, "yes, if I am given the seat."

Virtually embracing the BJP, the MLA who was formerly the DMK headquarters office secretary and executive committee member had asked people to join the saffron party.

He had also visited the BJP headquarters ''Kamalalayam'' here and alleged "family politics" in the DMK.

He had said he was not considered for the west district secretary position in the city despite working for the DMK for over two decades and demanded "intra party elections".

