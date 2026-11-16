Lord Murugan Chants For Vijay Sparks Row, DMK Calls It "Cheapest Politics"

The use of a sacred devotional chant to praise political leaders at a major Murugan temple festival has triggered a political controversy in Tamil Nadu, with the DMK accusing the ruling establishment of indulging in unprecedented cheap politics and BJP leader K Annamalai warning that such acts could hurt the religious sentiments of millions of devotees.
The controversy erupted during the Soorasamharam celebrations at the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple, where singer Velmurugan, a member of a committee of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, reportedly raised slogans of "Arogara" in praise of Chief Minister Vijay and HR&CE Minister Ramesh.
In a video of the event accessed by NDTV, which the channel has not independently verified, the singer is seen and heard raising the chant "Arogara" three times in praise of Lord Muruga before saying, "Arogara for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister" and "Arogara for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Ramesh".
The HR&CE Minister Ramesh is yet to respond to the controversy.
The DMK hit out at the incident, describing the use of the temple's Soorasamharam event to raise slogans for the Chief Minister and a minister as "the cheapest politics Tamil Nadu has ever witnessed".
In a post on X, the principal opposition party said Chief Minister Joseph Vijay must take responsibility for the incident and apologise. It also demanded immediate action against the HR&CE Minister and the department's Commissioner.
BJP leader K Annamalai also strongly condemned the incident, arguing that a sacred religious chant should not be appropriated for political praise. In his post on X, Annamalai said "Arogara" was a sacred invocation raised by devotees in praise of Lord Muruga and that using it for political leaders amounted to trivialising spiritual traditions.
He warned that the act could hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees who worship Lord Muruga.
"Using the festival of Lord Muruga and devotional slogans for political praise is not acceptable in any way," Annamalai said. He also pointed out that Velmurugan was himself a member of an HR&CE Department committee, making his conduct particularly unacceptable.
Annamalai urged Vijay to advise those concerned against insulting religious beliefs and established traditions.
நேற்று, திருச்செந்தூர் சூரசம்ஹார விழாவின்போது, இந்து சமய அறநிலையத்துறை குழு உறுப்பினரான திரு.வேல்முருகன், தமிழக முதலமைச்சருக்கு “அரோகரா”, இந்து சமய அறநிலையத் துறை அமைச்சருக்கு "அரோகரா" என முழக்கமிட்டிருப்பது வன்மையாகக் கண்டிக்கத்தக்கது. முருகப்பெருமானின் திருவிழாவையும், பக்தி முழக்கங்களையும் அரசியல் புகழ்ச்சிக்குப் பயன்படுத்துவது எந்த வகையிலும் ஏற்புடையதல்ல. “அரோகரா” என்பது முருகப்பெருமானை போற்றிப் பக்தர்கள் பக்திப் பரவசத்துடன் எழுப்பும் புனிதமான முழக்கம். அந்த இறை முழக்கத்தை அரசியல் தலைவர்களுக்காகப் பயன்படுத்துவது ஆன்மிக மரபுகளைக் கொச்சைப்படுத்துவதுடன், முருகப்பெருமானை வழிபடும் கோடிக்கணக்கான பக்தர்களின் உணர்வுகளையும் புண்படுத்தும் செயலாகும். இந்து சமய அறநிலையத்துறையின் குழு உறுப்பினராக இருப்பவரே இத்தகைய செயலில் ஈடுபடுவது முற்றிலும் ஏற்றுக் கொள்ளத்தக்கதல்ல. பக்தர்களின் நம்பிக்கையையும் வழிபாட்டு மரபுகளையும் அவமதிக்கும் வகையிலான இதுபோன்ற செயல்களைத் தவிர்க்குமாறு சம்பந்தப்பட்டவர்களுக்கு தமிழக முதலமைச்சர் திரு @TVKVijayHQ அவர்கள் அறிவுறுத்த வேண்டும்.— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) November 16, 2026
This is not the first time Velmurugan has faced criticism over the use of devotional music to praise Vijay. In February this year, at a function marking the third anniversary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at the party headquarters, the singer had adapted a Lord Muruga song to praise Vijay. He subsequently offered an unconditional apology.
The latest controversy also brings back memories of a similar episode in 1995, when AIADMK loyalists put up hoardings and posters depicting then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as the Virgin Mary, drawing attention to the extent to which political adulation can spill into religious imagery and spaces.
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