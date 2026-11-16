Lord Murugan Chants For Vijay Sparks Row, DMK Calls It "Cheapest Politics"

The use of a sacred devotional chant to praise political leaders at a major Murugan temple festival has triggered a political controversy in Tamil Nadu, with the DMK accusing the ruling establishment of indulging in unprecedented cheap politics and BJP leader K Annamalai warning that such acts could hurt the religious sentiments of millions of devotees.

The controversy erupted during the Soorasamharam celebrations at the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple, where singer Velmurugan, a member of a committee of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, reportedly raised slogans of "Arogara" in praise of Chief Minister Vijay and HR&CE Minister Ramesh.

In a video of the event accessed by NDTV, which the channel has not independently verified, the singer is seen and heard raising the chant "Arogara" three times in praise of Lord Muruga before saying, "Arogara for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister" and "Arogara for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Ramesh".

The HR&CE Minister Ramesh is yet to respond to the controversy.

The DMK hit out at the incident, describing the use of the temple's Soorasamharam event to raise slogans for the Chief Minister and a minister as "the cheapest politics Tamil Nadu has ever witnessed".

In a post on X, the principal opposition party said Chief Minister Joseph Vijay must take responsibility for the incident and apologise. It also demanded immediate action against the HR&CE Minister and the department's Commissioner.

BJP leader K Annamalai also strongly condemned the incident, arguing that a sacred religious chant should not be appropriated for political praise. In his post on X, Annamalai said "Arogara" was a sacred invocation raised by devotees in praise of Lord Muruga and that using it for political leaders amounted to trivialising spiritual traditions.

He warned that the act could hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees who worship Lord Muruga.

"Using the festival of Lord Muruga and devotional slogans for political praise is not acceptable in any way," Annamalai said. He also pointed out that Velmurugan was himself a member of an HR&CE Department committee, making his conduct particularly unacceptable.

Annamalai urged Vijay to advise those concerned against insulting religious beliefs and established traditions.

This is not the first time Velmurugan has faced criticism over the use of devotional music to praise Vijay. In February this year, at a function marking the third anniversary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at the party headquarters, the singer had adapted a Lord Muruga song to praise Vijay. He subsequently offered an unconditional apology.

The latest controversy also brings back memories of a similar episode in 1995, when AIADMK loyalists put up hoardings and posters depicting then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as the Virgin Mary, drawing attention to the extent to which political adulation can spill into religious imagery and spaces.