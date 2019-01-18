Man Throws Acid At Widow, Kills Self After She Rejects Marriage Proposal

The woman, who had rejected the proposal since she wanted to remained focused on bringing up her two daughters, was injured in the face, chest and stomach in the attack

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: January 18, 2019 23:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Throws Acid At Widow, Kills Self After She Rejects Marriage Proposal

The man, a labourer, had drank poison later (Representational)


Kanyakumari: 

A 29-year-old man allegedly threw acid on a young widow for refusing to marry him and later committed suicide at a village, police said Friday.

The woman, who had rejected the proposal since she wanted to remained focused on bringing up her two daughters, was injured in the face, chest and stomach in the attack on Tuesday night at Etttrakodu, they said.

Neighbours rushed to her rescue and got her admitted to the government hospital.

Even as a search was on for the man, a labourer, he consumed poison and died at a hospital Friday, police said.

Incidentally, police had registered a case against the man earlier on a harassment complaint by the woman. But he had continued to pester her.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

acid attackSuicideKanyakumari

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTH

................................ Advertisement ................................