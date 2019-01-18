Man Throws Acid At Widow, Kills Self After She Rejects Marriage Proposal

The man, a labourer, had drank poison later (Representational)

A 29-year-old man allegedly threw acid on a young widow for refusing to marry him and later committed suicide at a village, police said Friday.

The woman, who had rejected the proposal since she wanted to remained focused on bringing up her two daughters, was injured in the face, chest and stomach in the attack on Tuesday night at Etttrakodu, they said.

Neighbours rushed to her rescue and got her admitted to the government hospital.

Even as a search was on for the man, a labourer, he consumed poison and died at a hospital Friday, police said.

Incidentally, police had registered a case against the man earlier on a harassment complaint by the woman. But he had continued to pester her.