"Ignore Unnecessary Voices": MK Stalin To DMK Workers Amid Seat-Share Demand

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin issued a clear message to party functionaries to ignore what he described as "unnecessary voices" within the ruling alliance, a tacit reference to recent statements by some Congress leaders seeking a greater share in power and more seats ahead of the Assembly elections.

Addressing a meeting of DMK district secretaries at the party headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Stalin cautioned leaders against falling prey to what he called attempts to create confusion within the alliance. Without naming the Congress or its leaders, he said, "Within our alliance, there are bound to be a few who don't like us. They may speak unnecessary things and attempt to create confusion. We shouldn't fall prey to such tricks."

Stalin also asserted his authority over alliance management and seat-sharing, making it clear that the responsibility rested solely with him. "I shall take care of the alliance and seat sharing, let me be clear. You must put in 100 per cent effort assuming I am fighting in all 234 seats," he told party leaders, signalling that organisational focus should remain firmly on electoral mobilisation rather than negotiations.

Over the past few weeks, Congress MP Manickam Tagore and another functionary Praveen Chakraborty have publicly spoken about the Congress seeking more seats and a share in power if the DMK-led alliance returns to office. Their comments, along with statements supportive of actor Vijay, have triggered speculation about a possible switch in alliance and whether the Congress was using the emergence of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as leverage in alliance talks.

The DMK-led alliance has won three consecutive elections, including two Lok Sabha polls. However, following a meeting with Tamil Nadu Congress leaders in Delhi, the Congress high command recently reiterated that the alliance with the DMK remains intact and directed party leaders not to speak publicly about alliance matters.

Reinforcing the need for unity, Stalin urged DMK functionaries to work with the single-minded goal of returning to power. "There shall be no internal issues. All of you ought to take everyone on board," he said. Stressing the larger political battle, Stalin described the DMK as the strongest force opposing the BJP-led government at the Centre. "There will be conspiracies to defeat us. To break them, your hard work over the next three months is important. With elections nearing, our only focus should be victory," he said.

Calling for an aggressive outreach campaign, Stalin asked cadres to highlight the government's flagship schemes. "There are two crore beneficiaries of government schemes. We are ensuring not a single family is left out. You have to ensure these beneficiaries vote for us," he said.

Stalin also hit out at Governor RN Ravi over his refusal to read the customary address in the Assembly and his insistence on playing the national anthem at the beginning, contrary to the convention of starting with the Tamil Thaai Vazhthu.

Responding to the Governor's criticism on issues such as investments, POCSO cases, crimes against women and suicides, Stalin said the address had comprehensively listed the government's achievements. "That is why even the opposition struggles. They slander because there are no major issues. We shouldn't give them space. Our achievements must reach every individual and household in Tamil Nadu," he added.

In a stern warning to party leaders, Stalin said he would not hesitate to act against district secretaries, MLAs, MPs or even ministers if needed. "Don't think that closer to elections no action would be taken. The party is bigger than individuals," he asserted.