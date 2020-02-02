'Happy To Share...': MK Stalin On Working With Prashant Kishor's Group

Prashant Kishor's I-PAC is working with Aam Aadmi Party for assembly election in Delhi

DMK chief MK Stalin today said his party will work with poll strategist Prashant Kishor's firm Indian Political Action Committee or I-PAC for the assembly election to be held in Tamil Nadu in 2021.

"Happy to share that many bright and like-minded young professionals of Tamil Nadu are joining us under the banner of I-PAC to work with us on our 2021 election and help shape our plans to restore TN to its former glory!" Mr Stalin tweeted.

Responding to the DMK leader, Mr Kishor said I-PAC's team in Tamil Nadu will help the DMK to win in the assembly election next year.

"Thanks Thiru MK Stalin for the opportunity. The I-PAC Tamil Nadu team is excited to work with DMK to help secure an emphatic victory in 2021 elections and contribute in putting the state back on the path of progress and prosperity under your able leadership," I-PAC tweeted.

I-PAC is working with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the assembly election in Delhi. The organisation on its website says it helps its partners "set a citizen-centric agenda" and "conceptualize and implement the most effective methods of taking it to the public and gathering mass support".

Mr Kishor had managed the election campaigns of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2015 and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in 2017.

He also boosted the campaign for Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in the Andhra Pradesh assembly election last year. The YSRCP won the election.

The political strategist's association with the Congress for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly election could not ensure a win for the party, which faced a disastrous defeat with the BJP winning a three-fourth majority.