Flood Warning Issued For Tamil Nadu's Theni, Adjourning Low-Lying Areas

Authorities released 1000 cusecs of water from Vaigai dam

Amid the incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the authorities on Tuesday issued a flood warning for Theni district and adjourning low-lying areas.

"Authorities have issued a final flood warning for Theni and adjourning low-lying areas and released 1000 cusecs of water from Vaigai dam tonight," said Vaigai dam's Assistant Engineer Selvam.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government declared local holidays on November 10 and 11 for nine districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai -- after the weather department predicted heavy rains for the next couple of days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast another bout of heavy rains to hit on November 10-11.

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its nearby areas on Monday morning affecting the vehicular movement in the state.

Meanwhile, Rameswaram received 30.5 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, Pamban 12.4 mm and Thangachimadam received 10.2 mm rainfall.