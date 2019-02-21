'Share Your Dreams, Thoughts': DMK Chief's Poll Outreach On Facebook

DMK chief MK Stalin asks voters on Facebook to participate in "Tamil Nadu's progress"

A day after DMK and the Congress sealed the deal for the Lok Sabha elections, chief of the southern UPA ally, MK Stalin, reached out to voters on Facebook and asked for "thoughts and comments" for the party's manifesto.

"You have a chance to participate in the progress of Tamil Nadu! Share your dreams, innovative thoughts and expectations in the parliamentary election report of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)," Stalin posted on social media.

The DMK on Wednesday finalised the seat sharing exercise with key ally Congress, allotting it nine seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry. The agreement was signed in front of senior Congress leaders, KC Venugopal and state party in-charge, Mukul Wasnik.

"All the parties who have been with us for last two years will continue to be in our alliance and seat finalisation will happen in next few days, said the DMK chief. He also said that the manifesto for the general elections was under preparation.

The BJP has also invited suggestions from citizens in preparing its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The party had earlier announced that it would prepare its poll manifesto after getting inputs from people across the country.

The Congress, last October, launched a dedicated website - Jan Awaz - to take suggestions from people to prepare the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on the alliance, Stalin told reporters, "The country very much needs this alliance; people are disappointed with the Narendra Modi government." When asked whether he is in talks with other parties, Stalin said that the party has decided to hold talks with "friendly outfits", with whom he has been working "on people's issues" for the past two years.

The AIADMK on Tuesday sealed electoral pacts with the BJP and PMK, allotting them seven and five Lok Sabha seats respectively, while indicating more parties might join the front.

After the tie-up, Stalin alleged that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is hardly for "people's welfare", people are calling it "an alliance for money," he said.