'Sheer Helplessness': Mayawati Scoffs At BJP's Tie-Up With Sena, AIADMK

"No matter what the BJP does, people won't spare them for anti-people policies," said Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati once again said "weakness" is evident in the BJP leadership after the way they went "knocking from door to door", seeking alliances before the Lok Sabha elections.

Referring to the tie-ups with the JD-U, Shiv Sena and AIADMK, the four-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "BJP's alliances in Bihar, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are sheer acts of desperation...What does it reflect on the leadership...they are scared of their own alliances...They are scared of the Samajwadi Party-BSP alliance ahead of the elections."

"No matter what the BJP does now, 130 crore people will not spare them for their anti-poor, anti-farmer anti-worker policies," said Mayawati. "People will demolish their arrogance and won't vote them back to power," she added.

The BSP chief earlier came out strongly in support of her ally Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, after he was stopped from going to Allahabad University for a youth event. "Is the BJP government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh so afraid of BSP-SP alliance that it is resorting to anti-democratic methods to curb our political activities," Mayawati had said in a tweet.

The SP-BSP and the BJP leadership have not wasted any opportunity at hitting out at each other in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Last week, BJP chief Amit Shah mocking the 'gathbandhan' said that if it wins the general elections, Mayawati will be the Prime Minister on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday and so on.

"This gathbandhan, which is standing against Modi, can the citizens please ask them who is their leader? Shall I answer?...If they win, then on Monday Mayawati will be the PM, Tuesday it will be Akhilesh, Wednesday it will be Deve Gowda, on Thursday it will be Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday it will be Stalin, on Saturday it will be Sharad Pawar and on Sunday the country will go on a holiday. This kind of leadership cannot take India ahead in the world."

Addressing a meeting of the BJP booth workers on the outskirts of Mumbai, Amit Shah said that the coalition, which opposes Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, was bereft of leadership, principles and policy.