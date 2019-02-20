'...Only For Money': MK Stalin Slams AIADMK-PMK Alliance In Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin said that PMK founder S Ramadoss had slammed AIADMK leaders in public (File)

DMK Chief MK Stalin on Tuesday slammed the AIADMK-PMK alliance, saying it was formed not for the benefit of the country, but for monetary gain.

"The AIADMK-PMK alliance has been formed without a thought for the country or the people...They have forged an alliance only for money", he alleged.

Recalling that PMK founder S Ramadoss had slammed AIADMK leaders in public and through statements, he told reporters that Mr Ramadoss had even penned a book on alleged irregularities of (Chief Minister) K Palaniswami and late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.

"Today he is sharing the dais with such people (Palaniswami). Don't you have any shame?", he asked.

Mr Stalin pointed out that the AIADMK-PMK alliance had contested seven seats in the 2009 assembly elections and two in the Lok Sabha polls.

The PMK had lost in all the seats they contested.

"I had stated at that time that the PMK would lose all seven seats and the results proved it," he said.

"Now they have been allotted one Rajya Sabha seat. Lets wait and see what is going to happen", he said.

The state congress also slammed the alliance, with TNCC President KS Alagiri saying he did not expect the PMK, which has always prided itself in fighting for the rights of the Most Backward Classes, to forge an alliance with BJP, "a party working for the forward communities."

"It is unfortunate that PMK has formed an alliance with AIADMK. It is not acceptable. PMK has committed a historic blunder", he told reporters.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan termed the AIADMK-PMK alliance as an "illusion".