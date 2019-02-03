For 2019 Poll Manifesto, BJP Asks Voters Their 'Mann Ki Baat'

BJP President Amit Shah launched "Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat" today along with Rajnath Singh.

The BJP is crowdsourcing content for its most important election document - the poll manifesto that the party has christened as "Sankalp Patra".

With the campaign "Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat" - kicked off by BJP National President Amit Shah and Union Minister Rajnath Singh today in Delhi - the party targets to collect 10 crore suggestions for its manifesto ahead of elections.

"Your voice is of utmost importance," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet and urged the people to share their suggestions.

"Participative democracy is an article of faith for our party. We have always worked to be an effective voice for rights and well-being of each and every Indian and to build a strong and prosperous India," he said in another tweet.

Urging you all to take part in 'Bharat ke Mann ki Baat, Modi ke Saath', a unique effort by @BJP4India to get citizen feedback.



What you all share will form the blueprint of our 'Sankalp Patra' for the 2019 elections.

Participative democracy is an article of faith for our party. We have always worked to be an effective voice for rights and well-being of each and every Indian and to build a strong and prosperous India.

A similar campaign by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a video message for electing the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in December was limited to around two lakh party workers.

Through this drive, the BJP intends to reach the voters so that they can express their "Mann ki Baat" through a missed call on a dedicated phone line, website- bharatkemannkibaat.com - Twitter or NaMo app.

A team in each state and a team at national level under the guidance of Union Minister Rajnath Singh would be responsible for selecting what goes into the manifesto.

Twelve committees have been set up under the leadership of various senior leaders like Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Smriti Irani, among others.

There is also even one committee to look into suggestions related to Ram Janmabhoomi issue.

Equipped with tablets to record videos with suggestions, 300 Raths were also flagged today off at the Delhi event, which will move across country to collect suggestions. As many as 7,500 suggestion boxes will be used to collect suggestions from different constituencies.

The BJP, however, has not given any timeline for the aggregation of suggestions and launch of the final draft.

