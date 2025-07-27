Focus On Drugs-Free India, Ensure Better Coordination: Amit Shah To Agencies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Eighth National Security Strategies Conference (NSSC) in New Delhi, marking the conclusion of the two-day meet on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Paying tribute to those who were killed in action in that conflict, the home minister also saluted the efforts of the armed forces and the Border Security Force during Operation Sindoor, calling it a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

The home minister said Operation Sindoor had sent a strong and clear message to the world about India's uncompromising stand against terror. "PM Modi, with his strong political will, once again demonstrated India's firm stance and resolve on the issue of national security," he said.

He pointed out that India's economy is in the fourth position globally and, with its emergence as a key player in new and emerging technologies, green energy, and innovation, the security challenges before the nation would also multiply in the years to come.

'Security, Alertness, Coordination'

In view of the evolving threats, the home minister called for better coordination among central and state agencies. He directed the formation of homogenous teams to develop, implement, and monitor security strategies effectively. He also stressed the importance of involving young police officers in each state to brainstorm and offer innovative solutions to national challenges.

Referring to the three new criminal laws that recently came into force, the minister said the same seriousness with which Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) and situations in the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir were tackled must be shown in ensuring the effective implementation of these laws and in the fight against narcotics.

He asked Directors General of Police across states to focus on the next three years as a mission period for a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' (Drugs-Free India) and emphasised the need for going after drug cartels, securing the extradition of narco-offenders, and adopt a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach in anti-narcotics efforts.

Push For Real-Time Data Sharing

Mr Shah called for establishing a reliable ecosystem for real-time data sharing and directed all agencies to integrate databases like NATGRID (National Intelligence Grid), NIDAAN (National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco Offenders), iMoT (Integrated Monitoring of Terrorism) and CBI's fugitive database into their day-to-day operations. He instructed that these tools be made a core part of all police training programmes to ensure better tech-driven enforcement on the ground.

Highlighting the role of police stations as the first point of intelligence gathering, he called for a platform to enable real-time information sharing up to the station level.

Maritime Security

Mr Shah also stressed the need for all-round development in LWE-affected areas and urged police forces to coordinate with state administrations to ensure the timely implementation of over 300 central and state schemes at the grassroots level.

On maritime security, the home minister flagged concerns over infiltration and smuggling along India's long coastal borders and emphasised the capacity building of state police forces to secure smaller seaports and prevent illegal activity.

'Excellence And Competition'

Calling the internal security situation dynamic due to India's complex geopolitical neighbourhood, the home minister said the motto of "Suraksha, Sajagta, Samanvay" (Security, Alertness, Coordination) must become the guiding principle of all agencies. He urged the police leadership to strive for excellence, protect the life, property and dignity of every citizen, and nurture healthy competition in addressing internal security challenges.

Mr Shah said the next five to ten years would be critical for India's security and development, and underlined that the Modi government has already resolved numerous issues scattered across states. He ended his address with a call for habitual alertness and a security-first mindset, saying these must now become an integral part of India's policing framework.