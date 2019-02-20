Day After Rivals Tie Up, Congress, DMK Announce Alliance For Elections

MK Stalin announced the alliance today

The BJP's alliance with Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK done and dusted, the Congress put the alliance with DMK on fast track and announced the seat sharing deal this evening. The Congress is likely to have 9 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry. Of the rest, DMK will contest 20 to 25 seats and the balance will go to smaller allies.

A delegation led by senior Congress leader Mukul Wasik finalised seat sharing with the DMK in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry this evening. The DMK team was led by party chief MK Stalin.

In the 2014 elections, the AIADMK under the leadership of J Jayalalithaa had won 37 of the seats. Of the other two, one went to the BJP and the other to its ally VCK. Both DMK and the Congress, contesting as allies, had drawn a blank.

The DMK, however, insists the ruling party's status has been revised following the death of Jayalalithaa. The party is seen as struggling with factionalism and there have been corruption allegations against many of its leaders.

The party is even in danger of being reduced to a minority in the state assembly if the by-election to 21 assembly seats does not go its way. The election was announced after the Tamil Nadu Speaker disqualified 18 lawmakers who had turned rebel and supported the group of TTV Dhinakaran.

There is also a perception that the ruling party had failed to protect the interests of the state's people on various fronts, including the Cauvery water dispute, the medical entrance exam NEET and the Sterlite protests.

It is its changed status that is seen as having pushed the AIADMK to go for an alliance with the BJP - a move the true blue Dravidian leader Jayalalithaa had steered clear of. The BJP has been assigned five seats and also gets the lone seat in Puducherry.

All of this has brought hope to the DMK, which claims not only to capture the maximum Lok Sabha seats but also return to power in the by-elections that would follow.