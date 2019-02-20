Day After BJP-AIADMK, Congress May Seal The Deal With DMK Today: Live Updates

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tributes to soldiers in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress said the surprise visit by its two top campaigners is a message that they do not want politics to cloud the memory of the 40 soldiers killed in the February 14 suicide bombing. "My sister said in a way the same happened to our father. So we understand the pain in your hearts, so we have come to sit with you for five minutes. We want to tell you that we are with you in your hour of tragedy," Rahul Gandhi said, addressing the families and others. "We thank you and your son on behalf of the nation with all our hearts...This is a country of love and goodwill."