Day After BJP-AIADMK, Congress May Seal The Deal With DMK Today: Live Updates

New Delhi:
The Congress will likely seal its deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with MK Stalin's DMK today.
A day after the BJP announced its partnership with the AIADMK, the Congress will likely seal its deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with MK Stalin's DMK today. The party may get nine out of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry. Mr Stalin's DMK is likely to contest 20 to 25 seats. The rest of the seats may go to other alliance partners. Sources say the Congress wants to make it around 10 seats in Tamil Nadu, but the DMK believes that one more seat will backfire for the alliance. DMK's Rajya Sabha lawmaker Kanimozhi met Congress president Rahul Gandhi twice, on Monday morning and Tuesday evening, to finalise the seat-sharing formula. The Congress had contested 10 seats in Tamil Nadu as part of the DMK-led alliance in 2004. In 2009, the Congress contested 16 seats in the alliance. The two parties contested separately in 2014.
Here are the live updates of Congress' alliance deal with DMK:
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tributes to soldiers in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress said the surprise visit by its two top campaigners is a message that they do not want politics to cloud the memory of the 40 soldiers killed in the February 14 suicide bombing. "My sister said in a way the same happened to our father. So we understand the pain in your hearts, so we have come to sit with you for five minutes. We want to tell you that we are with you in your hour of tragedy," Rahul Gandhi said, addressing the families and others. "We thank you and your son on behalf of the nation with all our hearts...This is a country of love and goodwill."
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen eating lunch at a restaurant in West Uttar Pradesh today with people flocking to meet the siblings.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Mukul Wasnik will meet DMK chief MK Stalin at DMK headquarters in Chennai today to discuss the DMK-Congress alliance.